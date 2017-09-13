Five dead after Hurricane Irma knocks out air conditioning at Florida nursing home

iStock/Thinkstock(HOLLYWOOD, Fla.) — Five people are dead after an incident at a Hollywood, Florida, nursing home involving air conditioning issues.

While the causes of their deaths were not immediately clear, the entire facility was evacuated due to the cooling issues.

An individual handling air conditioning for the facility told ABC affiliate WPLG-TV that a fuse was damaged during Hurricane Irma, resulting in cooling issues for the past few days.

The facility itself has power, the individual said.