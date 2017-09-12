Flag City Honor Flight Gearing Up For Second Flight

09/12/17 – 3:54 P.M.

Flag City Honor Flight will take its second flight in a year for the first time next week. Media and public relations volunteer Vaun Wickerham said that they are busy getting letters put together in mail packets.

Wickerham said that it’s not too late to volunteer though.

Wickerham said you can apply to volunteer on their website. Flag City Honor Flight is a charity organization that takes veterans to Washington D.C. There they can see the monuments and war memorials built in their honor.