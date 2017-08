8/24/17 – 5:15 A.M.

An upcoming meeting will detail some options to owners of flood-prone properties in Ottawa. The Lima News reports The Ohio EMA is hosting an information session about floodplain buyouts next week. The meeting takes place on August 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Putnam County Educational Service Center.

You can RSVP by calling (419)523-5020.

