Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs gun safety bill in response to Parkland school shooting

Joe Raedle/Getty Images(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — Nearly a month after 17 people were killed in a horrific Florida school shooting, the state’s governor, Rick Scott, signed a gun safety bill Friday that raised the minimum age to buy a gun but also allows some teachers to be armed.

Surrounded by families affected by the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, Scott formally signed the SB 7026, the so-called “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act,” named after the school where the tragedy took place.

The Florida House voted to pass the bill, which includes a controversial measure to arm some teachers and other school personnel who undergo special training sanctioned by the state, earlier this week.

The teacher-arming provision would allow school districts that don’t want to participate to opt out of the program.

