Florida mom watches on phone as son hides from two men who broke into her home

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A Florida mother watched on her phone as two men broke into her Pembroke Pines home as her 13-year-old son hid in a closet.

The woman was alerted to the break-in by her security system, according to ABC News Miami affiliate WPLG-TV. Her son, who was home alone, ran into the master bedroom, locked himself in a closet and called police.

The boy didn’t answer the door when the two young men, whom he didn’t recognize, knocked on it around 1 p.m., according to Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department. The suspects then went to the back of the home, smashed a sliding glass door and entered the residence.

Police arrived within minutes of the boy’s call from the home, in the Cinnamon Place community, near 88th Way and Southwest 14th Avenue, Conwell said. The boy was unharmed.

The suspects are in their late teens and were described by police as black, about 5-foot-6, with thin builds and short dreadlocks. They escaped in a silver, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the case is asked call the Pembroke Pines Police Investigations Bureau at 954-431-2225.

