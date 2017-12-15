Florida soccer coach who ran off with teen faces sex charge

Columbia Couty(NEW YORK) — The former assistant high school soccer coach who allegedly ran off with a Florida teen was hit with a charge of sexual activity with a minor Friday, according to ABC News affiliate WJXT.

Rian Rodriguez, 27, who made his first appearance before a judge via closed circuit video in Columbia County criminal court, already was facing the felony charge of interfering with custody of a child for allegedly taking 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina from home for a week without her parents’ permission.

The circumstances surrounding the additional charge were not immediately clear. Rodriguez was held on $125,000 bond.

Frisina was returned safely to her parents after a state trooper in Syracuse, New York spotted Rodriguez behind the wheel of the car they were last spotted in.

Rodriguez, who worked as an assistant coach for the victim’s father at Fort White High School, was then extradited to Florida.

At the time of the reunion, the teen’s mother, Scarlet Frisina, told ABC News that the family was trying to “work through things.”

“Ward and I and Caitlyn are very tired, worn out, in fact, physically and emotionally, and we feel that: she’s home, she’s OK, we’re seeking counseling to help us work through things,” she said. “We are incredibly grateful for all of the coverage and assistance everyone offered during this very trying time.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.