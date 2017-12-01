Florida State's Jimbo Fisher expected to take head coaching job at Texas A&M

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Florida State head football coach Jimbo Fisher is expected to resign his position and take the same job at Texas A&M, sources tell ESPN.

Fisher, 52, has coached the Seminoles to a national championship and three Atlantic Coast Conference titles. ESPN reports that he will not coach the team in their regular season finale against Louisiana-Monroe this Saturday.

FSU struggled through this season after quarterback DeAndre Francois was injured in the first game of the year. The Seminoles are 5-6 and need a win against ULM to earn their 36th consecutive boal berth.

Texas A&M fired head coach Kevin Sumlin after their season ended. Sumlin won 51 games and lost 26 in six years with the Aggies.

ESPN reports that Texas A&M was prepared to make Fisher one of the sport’s highest paid coaches, including giving him an annual salary of more than $7 million.

Fisher signed an extension through 2024 just last December.

ESPN mentions Sumlin, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart and University of South Florida head coach Charlie Strong as potential replacements for Fisher at FSU.

