Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeats Conor McGregor in highly anticipated match

iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — One of the most anticipated boxing matches of the decade is over.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor, knocking out McGregor in the 10th round of Saturday night’s heavily hyped fight, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“He’s a lot better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said of McGregor following the fight. “He used different angles. He was a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight.”

There was significant buzz about the match because the 40-year-old Mayweather — widely considered the best boxer of the last two decades — returned from a two-year retirement to face UFC lightweight champion McGregor, the biggest name in combat sports during his absence.

The fight was expected to set records on pay-per-view, with approximately 5 million homes buying it at $99.95.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.