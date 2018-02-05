Flu Cases Continue To Increase In The Region

2/5/18 – 5:14 A.M.

The flu is showing no signs of slowing down in northwest Ohio. Representatives for Blanchard Valley Health System say doctors have seen more than 670 people with the flu between their locations in Findlay and Bluffton. They had to hospitalize 54 of those cases.

BVHS recommends you get a flu shot if you haven’t already. You can get the vaccine on Tuesday’s at Hancock Public Health between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. or by appointment.

You should also wash your hands several times a day, and make sure you cough or sneeze into your elbow or shirt sleeve. It’s also important to stay home if you are sick.

Flu symptoms may include fever or feeling feverish or having chills, a cough, a sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue.