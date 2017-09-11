Focus On Friends Celebrating Recovery Month

09/11/17 – 5:30 A.M.

September is National Recovery Month and Focus on Friends has a lot of things planned. Recovery Accountability Manager Ellyn Schmiesing said that there will be something that appeals to you.

Ellyn Schmiesing

There will be a corn roast at 4 p.m. this Saturday. This will start at noon at the Trinity Lutheran Church. They will also have a panel discussion on recovery on September 27. This will be at the University of Findlay from 6-8 p.m. in the Davis Street Building.

You can find a full list of events here.