Focus Turns To Residential Development In Findlay & Hancock County

1/9/18 – 10:28 A.M.

Economic development in Findlay and Hancock County will focus on community planning and promotion in 2018. Thats according to Alliance Economic Development Director Tim Mayle. Mayle says his office is focusing on boosting residential options

Audio:Tim Mayle

Mayle says they are also working with banks and developers to refurbish existing homes.

Mayle also stressed taking the story of the area’s economic successes to people in other communities

Audio:Tim Mayle

Mayle adds that many people travel through Findlay on I-75, but dont venture far enough into town to see everything it has to offer.

Mayle spoke at Tuesdays Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Update meeting.