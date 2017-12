12/12/17 – 5:13 A.M.

Churches in the Pandora-Gilboa area are offering food boxes for households in need in the school district. The boxes include things like eggs, bread, milk and toilet paper. They also include items that promote a healthy diet.

To receive a box you can call the Grace Mennonite Church at (419)384-3038 no later than Friday.

The box pickup date is December 23 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.