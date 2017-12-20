Food delivery service Grubhub ranks what we ate in 2017

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Grubhub, the online and mobile food-ordering company, has crunched the numbers, and can tell us what Americans ordered most, and where, in 2017.

Its “Year in Delivery” scorecard noted that Poke [poh-kay] — the Hawaiian raw fish salad — was one of the most popular dishes this year, up more than 640% from the previous year. That perennial millennial fave avocado toast saw a more than 200% increase in orders.

Sushi was a go-to grub grab for New Yorkers, while your average tuna sandwich hit the spot in Las Vegas, and bacon cheeseburgers were the thing for folks ordering food in Seattle.

The Most Popular Dishes of 2017:

1. Poke — 643% rise in popularity over 2016

2. Soft pretzels — 221% rise in popularity

3. Avocado toast — 212% rise in popularity

4. Chips and queso — 163% rise in popularity

5. Acai bowl — 138% rise in popularity

6. Chicken fried steak — 130% rise in popularity

7. Bean and cheese burrito — 127% rise in popularity

8. Italian sandwich — 125% rise in popularity

9. Chicken dum biryani — 123% rise in popularity

10. Mini corn dogs — 109% rise in popularity

11. California cobb salad – 108% rise in popularity

12. Snow crab legs — 106% rise in popularity

13. Country fried steak — 104% rise in popularity

14. Sirloin steak — 94% rise in popularity

15. Lasagna bolognese — 89% rise in popularity

The Most Popular Dishes by City in 2017:

· Atlanta: Buttermilk pancakes — 234% rise in popularity over 2016

· Austin, Texas: Chicken fajitas — 416% rise in popularity

· Boston: Butter naan — 362% rise in popularity

· Chicago: Chicken taquitos — 373% rise in popularity

· Cleveland: Loaded fries — 350% rise in popularity

· Dallas: Beef burger — 325% more popularly ordered in Dallas this year

· Denver: Tonkotsu ramen — 152% rise in popularity

· Detroit: Lettuce chicken wraps — 340% rise in popularity

· Houston: Beef fajitas — 289% rise in popularity

· Kansas City, Mo.: Mac and cheese — 447% rise in popularity

· Las Vegas: Tuna sandwich — 203% rise in popularity

· Los Angeles: Poke — 260% rise in popularity

· Miami: Sweet plantains — 418% rise in popularity

· New York: Spicy miso ramen — 331% rise in popularity

· Philadelphia: Sweet potato tots — 308% rise in popularity

· Phoenix: Philadelphia roll — 403% rise in popularity

· Portland, Ore.: Grilled steak burrito — 397% rise in popularity

· St. Louis: Steak tacos — 316% rise in popularity

· San Diego: Shrimp taco — 218% rise in popularity

· San Francisco: Buttermilk fried chicken — 136% rise in popularity

· Seattle: Bacon cheeseburgers — 344% rise in popularity

· Washington: Pho — 143% rise in popularity

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.