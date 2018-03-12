Former Acting Findlay Police Chief Files Whistleblower Case

3/12/18 – 5:16 A.M.

A former acting Findlay Police Chief has filed an appeal over his firing. The Courier reports Sean Young has also filed a case with the with the Ohio State Personnel Board of Review. That case claims the city fired Young because he was a whistleblower.

Findlay law director Don Rasmussen says the whistleblower claim comes from a 2016 incident. Former Police Chief Greg Horne and Young clashed with Mayor Lydia Mihalik about bypassing court security while carrying a concealed pistol. Rasmussen says the city fired Young well after the dispute, and after a domestic violence incident came to light.

Rasmussen also adds it wouldn’t have made sense for the city to name Young the acting police chief if anyone wanted to retaliate against him.

The whistleblower case is on hold while Young’s firing is appealed.

