Former “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault-Newman speaks out about White House exit

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Former reality-TV star-turned White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman tried to set the record straight Thursday on her reported dramatic exit from the White House Tuesday, and alluded to situations “that have made me uncomfortable.”

Concerning her decision, Omarosa told ABC’s Good Morning America, “[Chief of Staff] John Kelly and I sat down in the situation room, which is a very secure, very quiet room in the White House, and we had a very candid conversation. And I wanted to make the next year mark — that was one of the goals I set out to — and then get back to my life.” Manigault will stay on until January 20.

As far as her time in the White House, Omarosa said there “were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with. …as the only African American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people and when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

Sources tell ABC News that Omarosa’s departure was a long time coming, and Kelly’s decision to limit access to the president was a source of tension for her. She said, however, Kelly brought, “much-needed order to the West Wing,” and denied that he restricted her access to Trump, though adds, “Certainly I had more access than most and people had problems with that. People had problems with my 14-year relationship with this president.”

White House sources have told ABC News Manigault-Newman was fired and escorted off the White House grounds, a claim she denied on Good Morning America. The official White House statement is that she resigned, “to pursue other opportunities.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.