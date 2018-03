3/9/18 – 4:29 A.M.

A former BGSU employee is accused of altering students’ records so they could get financial aid. Gail Houtz was indicted on theft in office and tampering with records charges yesterday. The school says Houtz resigned her position last year after irregularities in how Houtz processed records were found. She’s expected to be arraigned later this month in Wood County Common Pleas Court.