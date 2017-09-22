Former FBI chief James Comey has speech interrupted by protesters

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former FBI Director James Comey was interrupted by protesters Friday before his convocation address at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Protestors in the upper level of the university’s Cramton Auditorium started chanting slogans as Comey stood at the lectern.

Some of the slogans included “We shall not be moved” and “I love being black.”

Comey told the protesters, “I hope you’ll stay and listen to what I have to say. I’ve listened to you for five minutes.”

The event was live-streamed on the Howard University website, but the feed was interrupted after several minutes of protesting.

News organizations were not permitted to have their own cameras inside the venue.

Comey was fired from his position as the head of the FBI in May by President Donald Trump.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.