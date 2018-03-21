Former Findlay School Administrator Resigns From Toledo-Area School Board Post

3/21/18 – 4:36 A.M.

A Toledo-area school board will meet tonight to begin the search for Patrick Hickey’s replacement. Hickey resigned from the Washington Local board yesterday after he was charged with criminal sexual conduct in Lenawee County, Michigan. Prosecutors say the one-time Washington schools superintendent had sexual contact with a teenage girl while teaching in the Addison Local Schools in 1987.

Hickey is a former assistant principal at Findlay High School