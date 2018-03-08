Former Leipsic Police Chief Arrested Following Domestic Incident In Arkansas

3/8/18 – 5:06 A.M.

A former Leipsic police chief is facing charges following a domestic incident in Arkansas. The Putnam County Sentinel reports 43-year-old Chad Schmersal attempted to break into his ex-wife’s apartment so he could kill himself in front of her.

The Brookland, Arkansas Police Department responded to Jennifer Schmersal’s home on February 26 after she made a frantic call to 911. Officers say Chad Schmersal acted like he had a weapon when the arrived, and even made sudden movements. However, they recognized he did not have a gun in his hand and did not fire on him.

Schmersal has a court appearance scheduled for Friday, March 30. He is currently free on a $200,000 bond. The bond states he is not allowed to have contact with his ex-wife and had to hand over guns he owned.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel