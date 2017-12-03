Former NSA employee pleads guilty to illegally removing classified documents

3drenderings/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — A former National Security Agency employee admitted to illegally taking classified documents from the agency, which were later stolen from his home computer by hackers working for Russian intelligence.

According to the Department of Justice, Nghia Hoang Pho, 67, pleaded guilty Friday to willful retention of national defense information. Beginning in 2010 and continuing through 2015, Pho “removed and retained U.S. government documents and writings that contained national defense information…”

The material, in both hard copy and digital form was kept at Pho’s Maryland residence.

If convicted, Pho faces up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.