Former Police Secretary Sentenced For Theft In Seneca County

3/22/18 – 5:32 A.M.

A former police secretary in Seneca County is spending time in jail on a theft conviction. NBC 4 in Columbus reports a judge sentenced 41-year-old Holly England to six months in jail after she pleaded guilty to theft in office and tampering with evidence charges. England paid back the more than $45,000 that she took from a drug task force evidence room during Wednesday’s hearing.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says England stole cash from the Seneca County Drug Task Force between August of 2016 and June of 2017.

