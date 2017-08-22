Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had 'private conversation' with Trump after Charlottesville

Office of the President(NEW YORK) — Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who is now U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said that she talked privately with President Trump after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I picked up the phone and I had a private conversation with the president about Charlottesville, and it was taken very well,” Haley told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” today.

Haley, as the Republican governor of South Carolina, called for the Confederate flag to be removed from the state capitol in 2015 in the wake of the racially charged killing of nine African-Americans at their church in Charleston.

Haley also during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries supported candidate Marco Rubio and implicitly criticized Trump when he did not immediately disavow former KKK leader David Duke.

Stephanopoulos asked her on “GMA” about Trump’s remark following the violence in Charlottesville that there were “very fine” people on both sides — in the white nationalist gathering on Aug. 12 and the counterprotests.

Haley said the president has since “clarified” his remarks “so that no one can question that he’s opposed to bigotry and hate in this country.”

Trump appeared to allude to the Charlottesville violence during his speech Monday night on Afghanistan.

“Loyalty to our nation demands loyalty to one another. Love for America requires love for all of its people,” Trump said. “When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice, no place for bigotry, and no tolerance for hate.”

Afghanistan

In regard to the president’s announcement Monday night on Afghanistan policy, Haley said Americans are “not going to hear … the details,” of U.S. military tactics in the South Asian country.

She said the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan will be different than in the past 16 years.

“What you’re not going to hear are the details” about U.S. tactics there, she said. “In the past we’ve had administrations that have given out everything we’re doing, when we’re doing it and how we’re doing it. You’re not going to hear that now.”

Another difference in America’s engagement in the country under the Trump administration is: “It’s not going to be based on time; it’s going to be based on results,” she said.

“It’s not going to be like the last 16 years,” she said.

Asked what would constitute a victory in Afghanistan, Haley said it is to “defeat terrorism.

