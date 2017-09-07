Former Trump Administration press secretary Sean Spicer headed to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Former embattled Trump Administration press secretary Sean Spicer is making his late night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 13 — a booking that came from Jimmy reaching out to him on Twitter.

“[I]f I promise to look AT the camera this time, will you come to my show next week?” Kimmel captioned an apparently older picture of the pair. “It’s a deal, does next Wednesday work?” tweeted back Spicer, who only previously “appeared” on late night TV in the form of Melissa McCarthy’s imitation of him on Saturday Night Live.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

