Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick joins board of medical startup

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is joining the board of a medical startup.

The company, Kareo Inc., aims to become the “market-leading provider of technology-enabled solutions to the business problems faced by independent medical practices,” according to the website. It has raised $125 million in venture capital, according to Bloomberg.

Kalanick was an early investor in the startup, which was launched by Dan Rodrigues, according to Bloomberg. Kalanick and Rodrigues have worked together in the past; they co-founded music search company Scour in 1997.

Kalanick resigned as Uber CEO in June amid allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment within the company. He still remains on the board and was involved in selecting his successor, Dara Khosrowshahi.

