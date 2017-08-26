Former Volkeswagen engineer jailed in emissions scandal

Wojtek Laski/Getty Images(DETROIT) – The first person to be prosecuted in the Volkswagen emissions scandal is a 63-year-old engineer.

James Liang, who participated in developing a device that allowed cars to bypass emissions standards, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison and must pay $200,000.

Liang, who cooperated with prosecutors, is one of eight people who are facing charges.

Volkswagen has agreed to pay as much as $25 billion.

