Fort Benning drill sergeants suspended pending sexual assault investigation

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images(COLUMBUS, Ga.) — An investigation into a sexual assault allegation at Fort Benning, Georgia, has revealed additional allegations of sexual misconduct between trainees and drill sergeants, the U.S. Army said Wednesday.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, along with the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, were investigating a recent charge of sexual assault by a female trainee against a drill sergeant when the other allegations were discovered, the center said in a press release Wednesday.

Now, the drill sergeants under review have been suspended pending the expanded investigation. The Army said they will have no contact with trainees while the investigation is carried out.

Counseling, legal and medical services have been provided to trainees involved in the allegations of sexual misconduct, according to the Army.

“There is no place for sexual harassment or sexual assault in our Army,” the Maneuver Center for Excellence said in the release. “Our Army remains committed to maintaining a values-based climate, intolerant of these acts, and to respond appropriately when accusations are made.”

“While the investigation continues, our primary objective is the well-being of all of our soldiers,” the release added.

The Maneuver Center for Excellence at Fort Benning includes the Army’s infantry school, among other training programs.

