Fostoria Cancels Waste Water Deal With Sunny Farms Landfill

3/21/18 – 5:27 A.M.

Fostoria has canceled a deal with the Sunny Farms Landfill. The Review-Times reports the landfill can no longer discharge liquid that comes into contact with solid waste into the city’s sewer system. The move comes after investigators found hydrogen sulfide in the sewer, and traced it back to Sunny Farms.

Engineer Scott Strahley says, “Hydrogen sulfide is very a-typical. No one had awareness that this was a possibility. It’s not a common thing to see.” Sunny Farms has to take the liquid to the treatment plant by truck now. Mayor Eric Keckler says the treatment plant can safely handle the hydrogen sulfide gas that way.

Keckler says he’s not sure if the hydrogen sulfide is responsible for a smell from the landfill residents recently reported.

MORE: Review-Times