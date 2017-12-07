Fostoria City Schools Sign Contract For Two Student Resource Officers

12/06/17 – 10:31 A.M.

Fostoria City Council approved an agreement to keep two police officers in Fostoria City Schools. The Review-Times reports that the council unanimously approved a contract between the city and the school board. At-Large Councilman Brian Shaver abstained since he is a teacher at the school.

The two-year agreement says that the school district will pay the city a lump sum of over $100,000 by November 30 each year. The contract is in effect until August of 2019.

The two officers will serve as a source of protection and a deterrent to keep students from misbehaving. The officers will also act as companions to help students with problems both in school and out of school.