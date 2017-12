12/4/17 – 4:26 A.M.

The family of a murdered Fostoria woman is renewing their calls for justice after 13 years. Tina Snyder’s relatives gathered at her grave site yesterday to mark the anniversary of her death. Snyder was found strangled in her home in 2004, but police have not yet been able to find the killer. Her family is urging anyone with information to come forward.