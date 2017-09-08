Fostoria Family Renovates And Reopens Seneca Lanes

9/8/17 – 5:27 A.M.

A Fostoria bowling alley reopened with local ownership this week. The Courier reports Jan Thibodeau and her family stepped in to buy Seneca Lanes after a corporate decision to close the facility. Thibodeau’s late husband Herb managed the facility for five decades, and her children are now helping her run the alley.

Renovations on the building started in July. They included new signs, new overhead scoring monitors, a fresh coat of paint, and refurbished lanes. The lounge is now “Herbie’s Pub” and is open to bowlers and anyone else who wants to stop in to watch a game and enjoy a meal.

After all the work, Jan renamed the facility “Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes.”

