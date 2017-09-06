Fostoria Gets Grant To Pay For Three Firefighters

9/6/17 – 5:34 A.M.

Fostoria’s safety services got a temporary funding boost Tuesday. The Review-Times reports a SAFER grant will give the city more than $404,000 for three years. The money is set aside to help the city pay for three firefighters. It’s the third time the city has received the federal grant. Mayor Eric Keckler said, “this is something that just doesn’t happen, and it happened.”

The program pays for 75 percent of the extra firefighters’ salary and benefits for two years. That drops to 25 percent in the third year. Interim Fire Chief Brian Herbert says the funding is nice but is only a bandage. He added the city still needs residents to pass a 6-mill property tax levy this fall to fund safety forces for the long-term.

MORE: Review-Times