Fostoria Grant Could Hinge On Passing November Levy

9/29/17 – 5:28 A.M.

A grant designed to provide more firefighters in Fostoria could hinge on the passage of a levy. The Review-Times reports the latest SAFER grant requires the city provide matching funds. Interim Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert tells the newspaper that if the November levy doesn’t pass, they may not have the money to provide matching funds.

SAFER grants provide funding for emergency responders. Fostoria has used them in the past to help pay for firefighters.

Fostoria voters will decide the fate of a levy designed to help get the city out of its fiscal emergency designation this fall.

