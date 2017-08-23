Fostoria Learning Center Opens Today

8/23/17 – 5:35 A.M.

The Fostoria Learning Center officially opens its doors today. The Review-Times reports the fall semester starts at 5 p.m. in the renovated Kroger building at 342 Perry Street. Students at the center are working in both levels of the Medical Assistant program. Terra State Community College helped create the program.

The new facility includes a full exam room, a restroom for collecting specimens, and a laboratory for drawing blood. It also has a reception area where students can run realistic simulations as an administrative assistant.

While construction on the learning center started last year, officials say this is really the culmination of a seven-year dream.

MORE: Review-Times