9/7/17 – 4:51 A.M.

A Fostoria man is facing an arson charge. The Courier reports prosecutors are pressing second-degree felony charges against 44-year-old Chad Reinhart. Reinhart allegedly set fire to a building at 519 West Lytle Street in Fostoria on June 22.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says Reinhart is facing a second-degree charge because there were people in the building at the time of the fire.

