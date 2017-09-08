Fostoria Man Facing Drug Charges Following Tuesday Crash

9/8/17 – 5:12 A.M.

A Fostoria man is facing drug charges following a two-car crash earlier this week. The Review-Times reports the crash happened on Township Road 112 near Township Road 66 Tuesday afternoon.

36-year-old Lelsie Kroetz was driving east on Road 112 when she hit the back of a car driven by 31-year-old Matthew Fulk. Fulk had pulled off the side of the road and was pulling back onto the road when the collision happened. Investigators allegedly found marijuana in Fulk’s center console.

A medical helicopter took Fulk to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo for treatment of his injuries. An ambulance took Kroetz to Mercy Health Tiffin Hospital. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police cited Kroetz for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

