Fostoria Man Guilty Of Drug Charges, Waiting Trial For Overdose Death

12/07/17 – 5:25 A.M.

A Fostoria man pleaded guilty to four drug counts Wednesday afternoon. The Advertiser-Tribune reports 36-year-old Tyree Carpenter pleaded guilty to trafficking of heroin. He is due to be sentenced on March 7.

In the meantime, he is awaiting a separate trial for another drug-related case. Carpenter is accused of causing the death of Steffen Yarris as a proximate result of committing or attempting to commit a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs. The Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement believe Carpenter provided the drugs that Yarris overdosed on.