Fostoria Man Injured In Thursday Crash

12/15/17 – 7:14 A.M.

A two-car crash injured one person west of Fostoria Thursday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Willy Martin of Fostoria was driving south on Township Road 261 around 1:30 when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Township Road 218. An eastbound semi driven by Walter Theisen hit Martin’s car. The impact of the collision cause Martin’s car to hit the side of a nearby house.

Emergency responders took Martin to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Deputies expect to cite him for failure to stop at a stop sign.