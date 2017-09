9/19/17 – 5:33 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Fostoria man Monday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on State Route 12 near Washington Township Road 261.

66-year-old Karen Helms of Fostoria was driving east on Route 12 when she hit the back of an SUV driven by 38-year-old Jason Harper. Hanco EMS took Harper to Fostoria Community Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.