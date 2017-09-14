Fostoria Man Sentenced For Beating Girlfriend

9/14/17 – 6:50 A.M.

A Fostoria man who held his girlfriend against her will and beat her will spend several years in prison. The Review-Times reports a judge sentenced 28-year-old Travis Dauterman to seven years behind bars earlier this week. Dauterman pleaded guilty to charges of felonious assault, two counts of abduction, and one count of domestic violence.

During Tuesday’s sentencing Police Chief Keith Loreno said, “One of my officers stated this was probably one of the worst domestic assaults of a man against a woman he’s ever seen.”

Dauterman beat the woman for several hours on March 15 before she escaped. Employees of a business at 1600 block of North Union Street found the woman and called for help. The victim had to stay at a Toledo trauma center due to the extensive nature of her injuries.

