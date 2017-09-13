Fostoria Man Sentenced For Shooting Threat

9/13/17 – 8:56 A.M.

A Fostoria man will spend two years in prison for threatening to shoot people outside an apartment complex in the city earlier this year. The Review-Times reports a judge sentenced 26-year-old Logan Chilcote Tuesday. Chilcote faced inducing panic and having weapons under disability charges.

Fostoria police officers arrested Chilcote on April 12 after he threatened to shoot people outside of his apartment. When the officers arrived, Chilcote went back into his home and refused to come out. The special response team arrested him about an hour later.

MORE: Review-Times