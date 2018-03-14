Fostoria Man Sentenced In Domestic Violence Case

3/14/18 – 5:32 A.M.

A Fostoria man will spend 18 months in prison following his domestic violence conviction. The Review-Times reports 56-year-old Tyrone Wharton pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence. The judge in the case dismissed two other charges in exchange for the plea deal.

The indictment in Wharton’s case says he threatened or attempted to cause physical harm to three members of his household or family on January 6.

MORE: Review-Times