Fostoria Police Find 2-Year-Old Wondering In The City

9/11/17 – 6:45 A.M.

Fostoria police found a 2-year-old wearing only underwear wondering in the city late last week. The Review-Times reports an officer responded to the 600 block of Cherry Street Friday night after getting a call from a concerned resident. The caller said the child was with two pitbulls.

An officer responding to the incident took the child back to his grandmother’s home in the 400 block of North Town Street.

The police plan to forward a copy of the incident report to Seneca County Children’s Services.

MORE: Review-Times