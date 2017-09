9/26/17 – 6:51 A.M.

Fostoria Police have identified the body of the man found hanging in a public park over the weekend. The Review-Times reports investigators believe 27-year-old Carl Snowden of Findlay took his life in Portage Park. A photographer found his body while taking pictures Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.

The Wood County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

