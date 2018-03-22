Fostoria School Board Passes Safety Resolution

3/22/18 – 5:19 A.M.

The Fostoria school board passed a resolution Wednesday calling for elected officials to take action to prevent violence in schools. The Review-Times reports the board is asking for President Donald Trump, Governor John Kasich, Congress, and the Ohio General assembly to take several steps to make schools safer.

The resolution calls for enhanced mental health services and substance abuse treatment, funding for school resource officers, and training for school employees in the event of a school shooting. The resolution also says elected officials should find a way to balance second amendment rights with the protection of children.

MORE: Review-Times