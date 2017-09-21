Fostoria Set For Annual Rail Festival

9/21/17 – 5:23 A.M.

Train enthusiasts will make their way to Fostoria this weekend. The 16th annual Rail Festival is set for Saturday at the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

This year’s edition includes more than 50 vendors with model train displays and more. Fostoria Rail Preservation Society Secretary-Treasurer Ellen Gatrell tells the Review-Times around 1,000 people come to the event every year.

Vendors include museums, historical societies and model railroaders. There’s also an art show and a photo competition on the schedule.

MORE: Review-Times