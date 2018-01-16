Four South Carolina police officers shot after responding to domestic violence call

WSOC(YORK COUNTY, S.C.) — Four South Carolina police officers were hospitalized after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call late-Monday night, authorities said.

The officers were shot while on duty in York County, South Carolina, the York County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference today. York is about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The office declined to provide details on the officers’ conditions but said two of them were airlifted to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not release the officers’ names but said three of them are York County deputies and one works for the city of York.

A suspect, identified as Christian Thomas McCall, 47, was taken into custody fleeing the scene on foot. He sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter with police.

“We could really use your prayers and we could really use your thoughts right now for those officers,” York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris told reporters this morning. “Our main concern is for our guys that are in the hospital right now.”

