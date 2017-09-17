Four US women attacked with acid in France; police say not terror-related

Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images(MARSEILLE, France) — Four American women in their 20s were attacked with hydrochloric acid in Marseille, France, police said.

The attack that occurred around 11 a.m. local time Sunday morning at the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille was not terror-related, Marseille police said.

A 41-year-old woman with a history of psychiatric problems was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Two of the U.S. women suffered facial injuries in the attack, police said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

