10 healthy living habits, foods that raise cancer risk, and a nurse’s triumph over heart disease

HEALTHY HABITS – Boost your well-being with these 10 practices, which take less than 10 minutes each per day.Continue reading…

HIDDEN BENEFIT? – Flu vaccination could reduce the risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular death, a study suggests. Continue reading…

RUNNING FOR A CURE – Three women surprised their friend, who has systemic lupus, by running the NYC Marathon in her honor.Continue reading…

CDC COVID ALERT – Cases of the BA.2.86 variant have tripled in two weeks. Here’s what you need to know.Continue reading…

HOLIDAY HAZARDS – Some holiday decor and treats could put pets at risk. Veterinarians share safety tips.Continue reading…

CANCER CONNECTION – Eating these foods could increase the risk of colorectal cancer, a study has found.Continue reading…

RED FLAG – This important heart health risk is often overlooked, a cardiologist warns.Continue reading…

STOP THE SPREAD – A doctor offers tips to prevent cold and flu viruses from making their way through the household.Continue reading…

‘LISTEN TO YOUR GUT’ – A Colorado cardiac nurse who survived three heart attacks offers survival tips.Continue reading…

