5 sleep tips to get better rest during the busy holiday season

Getting a good night’s sleep can be a little more challenging amid the hype of the holidays.

With changes in routine, diet and potentially time zones, quality sleep could be difficult to come by.

Around 42% of U.S. adults struggle with sleep issues during the holiday season, according to a CNET survey.

More than half of millennials and Gen Zers said their sleep quality was impacted significantly over the holidays, the survey found.

Dr. Brian Licuanan, a board-certified clinical psychologist in California, told Fox News Digital that there are a variety of reasons sleep can be disrupted, including medical and mental health conditions, diet, alcohol intake and other lifestyle behaviors, like screen exposure.

Spending the holidays in someone else’s home or experiencing a change in a normal wake/sleep routine can also impact sleep quality, he said.

Licuanan, author of “How to Get Your Resisting Loved One Into Treatment,” offered the following five tips on how to improve sleep during the holiday season.

1. Prepare to sleep away from home

Especially for those who are traveling across time zones, sleep schedules will most likely take a hit.

“Try to adjust accordingly,” the expert suggested. “If you’re in a time zone ahead of your usual one, consider going to bed earlier, since you may feel sleepy sooner.”

“If you’re in a time zone behind your usual one, try delaying your bedtime to allow your body to build up enough sleepiness.”

If you’re staying as a guest in someone’s home or at a hotel, it might be helpful to bring some tools to help ensure a good night’s sleep.

This could include earplugs or eye masks, Licuanan said, which are “good ways to replicate the quiet and darkness that you may have in your home.”

2. Be mindful of changes in diet, alcohol and exercise

As many people may eat and drink more than usual during the holidays, Licuanan advised being mindful of the amount of consumption.

Exercise routines are likely to shift during this time as well.

“[Alcohol] could impair certain stages of sleep, causing you to feel groggy and tired the following day,” he said.

“Carve out time for exercise and healthy eating habits, as that will help you relax and promote better sleep.”

3. Stay organized

Keeping organized during the busy holiday season can help prevent the mind from racing before bed, according to Licuanan.

He recommended making a list of items or tasks that need to be done the next day to organize your thoughts.

“Writing things down can help you feel more relaxed and take out the extra and unnecessary thoughts that can disrupt your sleep,” Licuanan said.

4. Communicate with your partner

Balancing relationships over the holidays can also cause unwanted stress and sleep disruption.

To prevent unnecessary hiccups, Licuanan encouraged having an open dialogue with your partner about holiday expectations.

“Divvy up responsibilities, so one person is not overwhelmed with things to do,” he advised.

“Such activities can include buying groceries, wrapping gifts, picking up family members at the airport or providing entertainment for guests.”

5. Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques

While the holidays can be filled with potential stressors, Licuanan suggested practicing mindfulness and relaxation techniques to fuel good sleep later.

“Continual social gatherings, travel and spontaneous activities can all heighten stress levels,” he said.

“Managing the levels of stress with mindfulness and relaxation techniques can help ensure that you are relaxed physically and mentally in order to better accomplish good, relaxed sleep.”

Licuanan encouraged all holiday celebrants to stay positive, have fun and try to enjoy the season.

“Though the holidays may present a level of stress, it’s important to remember things such as gratitude and the positive things in life, as a positive mindset can lower stress, which will likely improve sleep quality,” he added.