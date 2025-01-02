6 tips to ‘detox’ after excessive holiday eating and drinking

Between dinner parties, cookie exchanges and festive cocktails, most people report eating and drinking more than usual during the holidays, gaining on average 1 to 2 pounds of body weight.

Now that a new year has arrived — bringing with it a return to regular routines and the typical flurry of resolutions — many may be eager to look and feel healthier.

“If you are feeling bloated and sluggish after the holidays, it is most likely water retention from eating higher-sodium and higher-sugar foods, along with alcohol and less overall activity,” New Jersey-based registered dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade told Fox News Digital.

While it can be tempting to jump on a “detox” plan, the dietitian noted that the body naturally detoxifies itself through organs like the liver and kidneys.

“You do not need to follow a detox plan or take a special supplement to detox — however, you can adopt healthier habits post-holidays to support your body’s detox abilities while helping to flush out the water retention that makes you feel bloated and fatigued,” she said.

Tanya Freirich, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charlotte, North Carolina, who practices as The Lupus Dietitian, agrees that the body does a good job of detoxing what it doesn’t need without any extra products — but acknowledges that holiday excess can take a toll.

“Many people feel bloated from extra eating and more salt, sugar and alcohol,” she said to Fox News Digital. “If you feel that you are in need of a detox, I recommend a simplified diet instead of a detox diet.” (More on that below.)

6 tips for a reset

The experts shared with Fox News Digital some simple steps for getting back to a healthier state after a season of overindulgence.

1. Stay hydrated

Registered dietitian and food blogger Lauren Harris-Pincus, based in New York, recommends aiming for at least 64 to 96 ounces of water per day.

“This will help keep things moving, support your own detoxification processes, nourish your skin, help with fatigue and combat the dryness we experience from indoor forced heat in the winter,” she told Fox News Digital.

All unsweetened beverages count toward hydration — water, coffee, tea and sparkling water, as well as milk and yogurt, according to Harris-Pincus.

“Most fruits and veggies are hydrating as well,” she added.

2. Follow a ‘simplified diet’

Freirich recommends continuing to eat consistently throughout the day, focusing primarily on unprocessed foods, home-cooked meals, and “particularly nourishing” foods like vegetables, soups, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds and fruits.

She also recommends slowly increasing fiber to 25 to 35 grams per day. Examples of fiber-rich foods include unprocessed vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils and chickpeas.

Harris-Pincus also recommends balancing meals with protein, fiber-rich carbohydrates and heart-healthy fats.

3. Boost physical activity

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends that adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.

“Even if you cannot fit in structured exercise, just adding more steps to your day or incorporating stretching into your routine will help to fight bloat and boost energy,” said Palinski-Wade.

Harris-Pincus agreed that it doesn’t have to be extreme — “even walking around the house brings mental and physical health benefits.”

4. Prioritize sleep

Most experts recommend that healthy adults get at least seven hours of sleep nightly.

“Lack of quality sleep not only zaps your energy, but can also impact hunger and satiety, leading to poor food choices that will keep you feeling bloated and sluggish,” Palinski-Wade said.

She recommends going to bed at the same time each night, eliminating distractions such as TVs and cell phones, and aiming to have a quiet, dark sleep environment.

5. Increase probiotic-containing foods

Probiotics are microorganisms that help balance the “good” and “bad” bacteria in the gut microbiome, which promotes healthy digestion, according to experts.

“Probiotics can be found in yogurt, kombucha, kefir, miso soup, kimchi, sauerkraut and other fermented foods,” Freirich said.

6. Cut out or limit alcohol

Recent research has confirmed the negative health effects of alcohol, including a higher risk of many types of cancer.

“Reducing or skipping alcohol can do wonders for your overall health, energy and well-being in the new year,” Freirich said.

Dangerous behaviors to avoid

Palinski-Wade warns about products that claim to offer a “quick fix,” such as losing a rapid amount of weight in a short period of time or promoting detox claims that are not backed by scientific evidence.

“Some of these products could contain potentially harmful ingredients or laxatives, or may interact with other supplements and medications,” she cautioned.

It’s always best to discuss a supplement with your physician or dietitian to make sure it is from a reputable brand and is safe for your individual health needs, the dietitian added.

“In order to feel your best and maintain that feeling, you need to incorporate realistic lifestyle habits you can stick with day after day,” Palinski-Wade said. “Consistency is key when it comes to achieving true health change.”

Freirich agreed, warning against any extreme fasting, cleanses or detox products.

“Many of these cause extreme bowel movements, which can lead to a dramatic loss of electrolytes and fluids that can be extremely dangerous for the body,” she cautioned. “Fasting and cleanses can also cause dangerous changes to blood sugar.”

Instead, focusing on the six steps outlined above will help your digestive system move regularly, Freirich said, while also reducing any water retention and puffiness.